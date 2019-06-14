Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,301.91, up 62.65 points).

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down 33 cents, or 5.02 per cent, to $6.25 on 7.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 20 cents, or 0.87 per cent to $23.32 on 5.5 million shares.

Stornoway Diamond Corp. (TSX:SWY). Materials. Unchanged at two cents on 5.4 million shares.

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX:YRB). Materials. Down 1.5 cents, or 37.5 per cent, to 2.5 cents on 4.9 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 16 cents, or 0.86 per cent, to $18.66 on 4.7 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Unchanged at $2.18 on 4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

TRANSAT AT Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Up five cents to $13.44. A Quebec developer who promised a takeover proposal for Transat AT Inc. has made good on his word, outbidding Air Canada in the process. Vincent Chiara of Group Mach Inc. filed a formal offer Thursday for $14 per share or $527.6 million. Transat began exclusive talks with Air Canada, set to end on June 26, after the country’s largest airline made a bid of $13 per share or about $520 million last month. Chiara’s rival bid includes trying to convince the Quebec government to finance nearly one-quarter of the purchase. He says he submitted a business plan to Investissement Quebec earlier this month.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX:SNC). Down 46 cents or 1.77 per cent to $25.52. Neil Bruce, who stepped down abruptly as head of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. on Tuesday, says the process to replace him was in the works for at least six months. Bruce says in a LinkedIn post that the process started last year and notes that his interim replacement, Ian Edwards, was appointed operations chief in January, allowing a five-month handover period to groom the industry veteran. Bruce says his family moved backed to the United Kingdom after the winter holidays and that he was eager to join them.

Canfor Pulp Products. (TSX:CFX). Down one cent to $11.40. Canfor Pulp Products is temporarily shutting down one of its northern British Columbia pulp mills — just days after parent company Canfor Inc. announced breaks at all but one of its B.C. sawmills and the permanent closure of another. Canfor Pulp says the Taylor mill won’t operate from June 29 to Aug. 5, reducing pulp production by about 25,000 tonnes. The Vancouver-based company says reasons include weaker market conditions and a short-term lack of wood supply due to slowdowns at its sawmills elsewhere in the province.

