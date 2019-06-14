Mexico to tighten security at 68 border crossings

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Inner tube and plank rafts ferry passengers and merchandise freely across the Suchiate River between Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, and Guatemala (not pictured), Thursday, June 13, 2019. Mexican officials said earlier in the week they were beginning deployment of the country's new National Guard for immigration enforcement, but on Thursday, it was still daily life as usual along the Suchiate, with people and goods moving back and forth in a relaxed flow of cross-border traffic. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says that officials will tighten security at 68 border crossings where controls are lax.
He made the comment in a Friday morning presser, although there was no visible increase in the number of soldiers and personnel in the border city of Tapachula near Guatemala.
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the National Guard will be deployed on Tuesday along with 825 immigration agents and 200 officials from the country’s welfare department.
The plan is part of Mexico’s recent agreement with the United States to limit the flow of migrants from its southern border.
Ebrard also called on the United Nations and the international community to help Mexico with immigration control and the fight against human trafficking.