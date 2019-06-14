Loading articles...

Masai Ujiri involved in altercation with Sheriff's Deputy at Oracle Arena: reports

Last Updated Jun 14, 2019 at 3:45 am EDT

A screenshot taken from a video that appears to depict the aftermath of an altercation between a Sheriff's Deputy and Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masaii Ujiri. Photo Credit to NBC Bay Area

Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri is reportedly being investigated after a possible altercation with a Sheriff’s Deputy, a media report says. The incident allegedly happened shortly after the Raptors captured their first NBA title in Oakland.

NBC Bay Area is reporting that the deputy with Alameda County Sheriff’s Office was allegedly pushed and struck in the face by Ujiri at Oracle Arena.

Apparently the incident happened after the officer denied Ujiri access to the court “because he didn’t have the proper credentials,” The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A video shows the moments after the alleged altercation as a man attempts to break up. Kyle Lowry comes into the shot shortly after, pulling Ujiri away.

Ujiri was not arrested, but the Sheriff’s tell NBC the incident is being treated as a misdemeanor battery on an officer and they are investigating the incident.

CityNews has reached out to the NBA for comment.

