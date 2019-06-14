Masai Ujiri involved in altercation with Sheriff's Deputy at Oracle Arena: reports

Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri is reportedly being investigated after a possible altercation with a Sheriff’s Deputy, a media report says. The incident allegedly happened shortly after the Raptors captured their first NBA title in Oakland.

NBC Bay Area is reporting that the deputy with Alameda County Sheriff’s Office was allegedly pushed and struck in the face by Ujiri at Oracle Arena.

Apparently the incident happened after the officer denied Ujiri access to the court “because he didn’t have the proper credentials,” The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A video shows the moments after the alleged altercation as a man attempts to break up. Kyle Lowry comes into the shot shortly after, pulling Ujiri away.

#BREAKING: Sheriff's deputy reportedly pushed and struck in the face by a man believed to be a Toronto Raptors executive after Game 6 of the #NBAFinals at Oracle Arena, @ACSOSheriffs says. https://t.co/fobdK9iWEq pic.twitter.com/a4X0IysY5Z — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) June 14, 2019

Ujiri was not arrested, but the Sheriff’s tell NBC the incident is being treated as a misdemeanor battery on an officer and they are investigating the incident.

CityNews has reached out to the NBA for comment.