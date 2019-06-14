Manitoba-to-Minnesota power line project approved with several conditions

WINNIPEG — The federal government has approved the proposed $453-million Manitoba-Minnesota power transmission project.

The 213-kilometre, 500-kilovolt line will stretch from a point northwest of Winnipeg and cross the Canada-United States border near the small Manitoba community of Piney.

Natural Resources Canada says the project is subject to 64 Manitoba licence conditions and another 28 from the National Energy Board to ensure construction safety, environmental protection and ongoing engagement with Indigenous groups.

The federal department also says the government has ordered the board to amend five project conditions in order to respond to concerns raised by Indigenous groups during the consultation process.

As well, a terrestrial and cultural studies initiative will be created to support Indigenous-led studies on issues related to the project.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says in a statement that the line will achieve the goals of enhancing the competitiveness of Canada’s electricity market and creating good jobs.

“Canadians understand that a clean, modern, and resilient electricity network helps fight climate change and transition to a lower carbon economy,” he said.

The Canadian Press