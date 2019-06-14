Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judges absolves Bolsonaro attacker because of mental illness
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14, 2019 9:40 pm EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO — A judge in Brazil has absolved the man who stabbed then-presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro in his torso last year, citing his mental illness and ordering him held indefinitely in a prison mental institution.
Adelio Bispo has been in police custody since Sept. 6 when he was accused of stabbing Bolsonaro while he was campaigning in the streets of Juiz de Fora. The blade pierced the candidate’s intestine and put his life in danger. Police said Bispo confessed to the attack and Bolsonaro went on to win the presidential election.
Judge Bruno Savino ruled on Friday that Bispo’s preventive detention should be converted into an indefinite internment in an asylum within the federal prison system.
Bolsonaro said he will appeal the decision.
The Associated Press
