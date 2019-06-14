Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Italian motorcyclists die, run over by truck in Florida
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14, 2019 6:31 am EDT
OCALA, Fla. — Authorities say two men from Italy crashed their motorcycles on a Florida highway and were fatally run over by a semitrailer.
A Florida Highway Patrol news release says Bruno Dicosimo and Francesco Vitagliano crashed their bikes Thursday morning on Interstate 75 near Ocala.
FHP says Dicosimo and Vitagliano, both of Torino, Italy, were travelling north on the highway when they tried to slow for traffic. Dicosimo lost control, causing his motorcycle to go down. Troopers say Vitagliano also lost control and went down while trying to avoid Dicosimo. Both men slid away from their motorcycles and were run over by the semi, which was then clipped by an SUV.
No injuries were reported to the drivers of the semi or SUV. No charges have been reported for the crash.
The Associated Press
