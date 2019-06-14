Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Indian police accuse man of spreading Islamic State ideology
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14, 2019 5:53 am EDT
NEW DELHI — Indian police have arrested a man who allegedly spread Islamic State group ideology on social media and recruited young people to join an attack.
The National Investigation Agency says a criminal case has been filed against Mohammed Azarudeen after a raid on his home in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. It says five others are being questioned.
It said in a statement Friday that Azarudeen was friends on Facebook with Zahran Hashim, the alleged leader of suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday that killed more than 250 people.
Indians from Tamil Nadu share cultural and linguistic ties with Sri Lanka’s ethnic Tamil community.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Sri Lanka blasts and for several smaller subsequent attacks in South Asia.
The Associated Press
