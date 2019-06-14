Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Georgia WWII veterans gets French Legion of Honour
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14, 2019 6:31 pm EDT
KENNESAW, Ga. — A World War II veteran from Georgia has been bestowed with a high honour for his valour on the front lines in France.
WXIA-TV reports the French Consulate on Thursday awarded Alan Hall with the French Legion of Honor, an award given to French citizens and foreign nationals who “served France or the ideals it upholds,” chiefly the Americans who risked their lives fighting on French soil during World War II.
It’s one of the country’s highest honours.
Hall, of Kennesaw, began his service in the U.S. Navy in January 1944. He landed on the beaches of Normandy six months later, on June 11, as part of the Allied Invasion. He went on to fight in several combat missions to help liberate the French cities of Le Havre and Nantes.
___
Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/
The Associated Press
