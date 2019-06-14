Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fans eager to secure Toronto Raptors gear to commemorate historic win
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 14, 2019 11:36 am EDT
TORONTO — Fans basking in the glory of the Toronto Raptors’ historic NBA championship win are lining up to get their hands on team merchandise.
People waited to get into several stores peddling Raptors gear hours after the sole Canadian team in the NBA beat the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday night.
Several fans say buying merchandise now that the Raptors are champions is part of celebrating the team’s win.
A victory parade is reportedly planned for Monday in Toronto, although details have not been confirmed.
Jubilant crowds spent hours celebrating across the country after the Raptors clinched the title in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
The win also marks the first time Canada wins a major title since the Toronto Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series.
The Canadian Press
