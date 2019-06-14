Europol report details Islamic State propaganda for women

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The European Union’s police agency says that the Islamic State extremist group’s recruitment and use of women to support its extremist cause could pave the way for different female roles in jihadi groups in the future.

In a 34-page report on IS propaganda targeting women presented Friday at Europol’s headquarters, the agency said “female jihadis are as ideologically motivated as their male counterparts and their sense of empowerment lies in contributing to the building of an Islamic state.”

At its peak, in 2014-15, IS controlled an area the size of Britain across Syria and Iraq and launched a series of attacks around the world. In March, U.S.-backed forces declared victory over IS, but the group’s affiliates in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, Afghanistan and other countries continue to pose a threat.

The Associated Press