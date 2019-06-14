Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Europol report details Islamic State propaganda for women
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14, 2019 6:37 am EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The European Union’s police agency says that the Islamic State extremist group’s recruitment and use of women to support its extremist cause could pave the way for different female roles in jihadi groups in the future.
In a 34-page report on IS propaganda targeting women presented Friday at Europol’s headquarters, the agency said “female jihadis are as ideologically motivated as their male counterparts and their sense of empowerment lies in contributing to the building of an Islamic state.”
At its peak, in 2014-15, IS controlled an area the size of Britain across Syria and Iraq and launched a series of attacks around the world. In March, U.S.-backed forces declared victory over IS, but the group’s affiliates in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, Afghanistan and other countries continue to pose a threat.