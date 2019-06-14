Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dad sentenced to die, but executions rare in South Carolina
by Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14, 2019 12:42 pm EDT
Timothy Jones Jr. looks around the courtroom during closing arguments of his trial in Lexington, S.C. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Jones, Jr. was found guilty of killing his five young children in 2014. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)/
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A jury in South Carolina sent a father to death row for killing his five children but when — or even if — Timothy Jones Jr. will be executed is unsure.
South Carolina has no drugs to carry out lethal Injections and companies refuse to sell them to prison officials.
After executing 18 prisoners from 2000 to 2010, South Carolina hasn’t put anyone to death since May 2011.
South Carolina also isn’t sending defendants to death row. Jones is only the third inmate to head to death row in the past 10 years.
Other states are seeing similar trends. Virginia has only three inmates on its death row. Oklahoma executed 112 prisoners starting in 1990, but none since using the wrong drug in a botched 2015 lethal injection.