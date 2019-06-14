Loading articles...

Cannabis edibles will be available in mid December

Last Updated Jun 14, 2019 at 1:13 pm EDT

File photo of marijuana edibles (Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Edible cannabis products will be technically legal by the deadline of October 17, but Canadians will have to wait until mid December before purchasing items like THC-infused gummies or brownies.

There will be a 60-day waiting period before the products hit shelves online and at brick-and-mortar locations.

Government House Leader Bardish Chagger says the government needs the extra time to assure a smooth transition.

“I’m OK with us taking our time and doing it properly,” she said Friday.

Regulations announced on Friday include a 10 mg cap on the amount of THC allowed in edible products.

They also can’t be mixed with alcohol, can’t be appealed to children, and must use plain packaging.

