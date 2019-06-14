Man killed in Burlington vehicle crash

Halton police are investigating after a Burlington man was killed in a vehicle collision Friday afternoon.

Police said they received a call at around 1:44 p.m. that there had been a vehicle crash in the Mount Forest Drive and Brant Street area in Burlington.

“The initial investigation has revealed that a Honda Civic was [driving] eastbound on Mount Forest Drive from Brant Street when it mounted and crossed the center median and entered westbound lanes,” police said in a news release on Friday.

The vehicle then mounted the north curb of Mount Forest Drive and entered a plaza parking lot, where it collided with two parked vehicles, police said.

The 65-year-old driver was taken to the hospital by EMS and was later pronounced dead.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Halton Regional Police.