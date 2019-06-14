Man killed in Burlington vehicle crash

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT
Halton police are investigating after a Burlington man was killed in a vehicle collision Friday afternoon.
Police said they received a call at around 1:44 p.m. that there had been a vehicle crash in the Mount Forest Drive and Brant Street area in Burlington.
“The initial investigation has revealed that a Honda Civic was [driving] eastbound on Mount Forest Drive from Brant Street when it mounted and crossed the center median and entered westbound lanes,” police said in a news release on Friday.
The vehicle then mounted the north curb of Mount Forest Drive and entered a plaza parking lot, where it collided with two parked vehicles, police said.
The 65-year-old driver was taken to the hospital by EMS and was later pronounced dead.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Halton Regional Police.
/3 With regards to the motor vehicle collision at Mount Forest Drive and Brant, we are saddened to report that the driver did not survive. Investigators remain on scene and road closures remain in effect. A media release will follow this evening. ^jh