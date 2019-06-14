Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Border Patrol locates missing mother, daughter from India
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14, 2019 2:24 pm EDT
TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities say the U.S. Border Patrol has located a mother and 8-year-old daughter from India who had been with a 7-year-old daughter whose body was found in the Arizona desert near the U.S.-Mexico border.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday in a statement that the missing mother and older daughter were taken to a hospital for treatment of dehydration after they crossed back into the United States late Thursday night and surrendered to agents.
The statement said the mother and daughters reportedly had been travelling with two women and that smugglers dropped all five near the border.
According to the statement, the 7-year-old’s body was found Wednesday after agents encountered the other two women who told agents they had become separated from the others hours earlier.
No identities were released.
The Associated Press
