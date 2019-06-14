Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
American detained at Cairo airport for carrying Yemen dagger
by Noha Elhennawy, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14, 2019 6:12 am EDT
CAIRO — Egyptian officials say a Yemeni American was arrested at the Cairo airport for carrying a traditional Yemeni dagger in his luggage.
Customs officials say the man, a dual U.S.-Yemeni national, landed in Cairo on Friday on a flight from the Yemeni port city of Aden.
The officials say when the man’s bags were scanned on his way out of the arrivals hall, authorities found the dagger in one of the suitcases.
The officials say it’s illegal to bring the ornamental daggers — known as jambiyya — into Egypt.
Yemeni men wear the daggers as part of their traditional attire; the steel-made curved blades are meant to be a sign of prestige and courage.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.
