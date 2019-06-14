Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska legislators face pressure for dividend decision
by Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14, 2019 3:22 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska legislators face mounting pressure to decide the annual dividend paid to residents from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund, with Gov. Mike Dunleavy threatening additional special sessions for anything but a full payout.
He called a July special session for Wasilla.
During a just-ended special session, the Senate narrowly voted down a full payout of checks around $3,000 this year. The House soundly rejected it.
Some agree with Dunleavy that a longstanding calculation in law should be followed. Some say the formula is at odds with another law seeking to limit withdrawals from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings for dividends and government expenses.
Last year, lawmakers began using fund earnings, used to pay dividends, to help pay for government.
Some legislators hope a working group can provide a path forward. Others are skeptical.
