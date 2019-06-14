Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska earthquake revealed need for extensive church repairs
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14, 2019 12:50 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska earthquake revealed previous damage requiring repairs to an Anchorage church.
The Anchorage Daily News reported Thursday that repairs following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in November 2018 unearthed significant structural problems at First Presbyterian Church.
The church plans to replace all its stucco and build a new steel cross and supports for its four cast-iron bells, which is expected to take all summer.
Officials at the church dedicated in 1968 say contractors preparing to patch walls after the earthquake found other problems.
Stucco was improperly installed and covered over with additional stucco, which added weight to the walls.
They have also learned the bells hung from the steeple were perched on rotting wood.
A church official says removing them “avoided catastrophic failure” including the possible collapse of the steeple.
___
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com
The Associated Press
