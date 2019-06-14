Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
5th woman accuses ex-UCLA gynecologist of sexual battery
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14, 2019 7:50 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES — A fifth woman has accused a retired University of California, Los Angeles gynecologist of sexually abusing her.
The suit filed Friday alleges that Dr. James Heaps sexually touched her, made “inappropriate and humiliating comments” and asked non-medical questions about her sex life during a 2017 exam at his UCLA office. She was an 18-year-old student at the time.
UCLA has said it’s aware of similar allegations made by four other women, one a former student.
Heaps has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges involving two of those women.
UCLA Health spokeswoman Rhonda Curry says the school finds the new allegations disturbing.
But Heaps’ attorney, Tracy Green, says they’re meritless.
Green says Heaps conducted himself professionally and the suit exaggerates and misconstrues the purpose of the exam.
The Associated Press
