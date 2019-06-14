Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 men plead guilty in gun thefts from national trade show
by Ken Ritter, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14, 2019 3:22 pm EDT
LAS VEGAS — Two former trade show workers have pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges following the theft of weapons from the U.S. gun industry’s biggest annual convention in Las Vegas in January.
Forklift operator Jamikko Foster could face about four years in prison and co-worker Eduardo Limon faces around three years, according to plea agreements filed Thursday in U.S. District Court.
Limon’s attorney, Chris Rasmussen, said Friday that authorities recovered all the more than 60 pistols, rifles, machine-guns and silencers stolen from the National Shooting Sports Federation’s SHOT show.
Foster’s federal public defender didn’t immediately respond to messages.
Foster and Limon were arrested after a licensed Nevada gun shop owner reported a man asking to obtain a firing pin for an assault-style rifle.
Show organizers require display weapons to be disabled by having firing pins removed.
Ken Ritter, The Associated Press
