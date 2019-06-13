Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Younger 2020 candidates hint at age divide in hitting Biden
by Will Weissert, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 12:37 pm EDT
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke talks to the media after participating in a 2-mile run with members and friends of the LGBTQ community, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
WASHINGTON — Some younger candidates in the crowded Democratic presidential primary are suggesting that the early front-runner, 76-year-old Joe Biden, is too entrenched in the past to lead the country.
Both former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, 46, and Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj), the 37-year old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, have stepped up questions this week about Biden.
They are openly wondering if the former vice-president really can provide new perspectives for the future after the 2020 election.
The criticisms come two weeks before Democrats gather for the first presidential debate of the primary. They underscore a generational divide some candidates are trying to draw in hopes of reshaping the race.
Biden has shrugged off questions about his age, especially since President Donald Trump turns 73 on Friday. And Bernie Sanders is 77.