Woman stabbed, man arrested near King and Bathurst

Last Updated Jun 13, 2019 at 10:03 pm EDT

A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in a building near King and Bathurst Streets.

Police were called to the area to reports of a man in a hallway with a knife.

Officers found the female victim on the scene and she was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

The male suspect was taken into custody.

 

