Vehicle goes up in flames after hitting building at Richmond and Victoria

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Jun 13, 2019 at 11:22 pm EDT

There were no injuries when this vehicle caught fire after hitting a building at Richmond Street and Victoria Street, June 13, 2019. Photo courtesy: Paul Blizzard/Twitter

A vehicle went up in flames after striking a building in downtown Toronto on Thursday afternoon.

The car also struck a pole at Richmond Street and Victoria Street just before 9 p.m.

The buildings in the area were evacuated due to smoke.

Roads are closed in the area.

Toronto police said nobody was injured.

