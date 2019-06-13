Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US says Iran removed unexploded mine from oil tanker
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 10:05 pm EDT
In this photo dated Thursday June 13, 2019, made available by the Norwegian shipowner Frontline, showing the crude oil tanker Front Altair after the fire aboard was extinguished onboard the Norwegian ship in the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. Navy rushed to assist the stricken vessels in the Gulf of Oman, off the coast of Iran, as two oil tankers came under suspected attack amid heightened tension between Iran and the U.S. (Frontline via AP)
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. military’s Central Command has released a video is says shows Iranian forces removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the two ships suspected to have been attacked near the Strait of Hormuz.
It released the black-and-white footage early Friday morning.
Capt. Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, said a Revolutionary Guard patrol ship removed the limpet mine from the Kokuka Courageous.
Iran has denied involvement in Thursday’s suspected attacks amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S.
Urban said in a statement the attacks “are a clear threat to international freedom of navigation and freedom of commerce.”
He added: “The United States has no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the Middle East. However, we will defend our interests.”
