Uber driver rallies community to care for 89-year-old vet
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 9:29 am EDT
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — An Uber driver has rallied her community in Georgia to care for an 89-year-old veteran she met on the job.
News outlets report Lauren Mulvihill took Ronald Dembner home from the hospital this month and learned that he has no surviving immediate family. She walked him inside his house and found it in serious disrepair. She asked if anyone checks up on him, and he said no.
Then she took action: She started cleaning and fixing his home herself, and then posted a plea on Facebook , getting hundreds of responses from people willing to volunteer. They even helped care for his dog.
Nearly $3,000 has been raised for Dembner, who says he’s incredibly grateful for these people who stepped up to help a stranger.
