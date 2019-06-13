Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Turkish post in Syria's Idlib hit by mortar fire; 3 wounded
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 4:29 am EDT
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s Defence Ministry says a Turkish observation post in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province has been attacked by mortar shells, fired from areas under Syrian government control. Three soldiers were lightly wounded.
The ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter that 35 mortar rounds were fired on Thursday at the observation point in what appeared to be a deliberate attack.
It said Russian authorities were contacted over the incident.
The statement said the wounded personnel were being evacuated and added that some equipment at the observation point was damaged.
Turkey and Russia had brokered a cease-fire for Idlib in September to prevent a government onslaught in the province. The agreement called for the establishment of demilitarized zones with observation points to monitor the cease-fire. The truce failed nine months later.