Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt call for a cease-fire in Libya

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt have expressed their “deep concern” over the chaotic situation in Libya and called for an immediate cease-fire in the country.

The foreign affairs ministers of the three countries, all neighbouring Libya, held a meeting on Wednesday in Tunisia’s capital Tunis.

In a statement released overnight, they denounced “the continuous flow of weapons” and the “influx of foreign terrorist fighters” in Libya.

They agreed to strengthen their co-operation in the fight against terrorism in the region.

Earlier this week, the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all countries to implement an arms embargo against Libya, saying illegal weapons transfers by land, sea and air are fueling the fighting in the oil-rich country.

Libya was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed Moammar Gadhafi.

The Associated Press