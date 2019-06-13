Loading articles...

Texas governor signs $1.6B storm plan 2 years after Harvey

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a $1.6 billion storm and flood resilience plan nearly two years after Hurricane Harvey battered parts of the state.

Abbott signed the bill Thursday in Houston, where the Category 4 hurricane dumped more than 50 inches (130 centimetres) of rain. Harvey caused 68 deaths and an estimated $125 billion in damage.

Abbott says the storm cleanup and readiness package will mitigate damage from the next catastrophic storm. A report from Abbott’s office last year warned that powerful natural disasters will become more frequent in Texas, citing a changing climate.

Abbott has said it’s “impossible” for him to say whether manmade global warming is to blame.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed a $19.1 billion disaster relief bill that releases recovery money for Texas.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.