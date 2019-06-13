Tatiana Maslany to voice new audiobook chapter of 'Orphan Black'

NEW YORK, United Nations — “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany is set to narrate an audiobook for a new instalment of the hit sci-fi drama series.

A statement says the Regina native will voice “Orphan Black: The Next Chapter” for New York-based digital reading and audio platform Serial Box.

The collaboration with Toronto-based Temple Street will be available later this summer for reading and listening.

Author Malka Older will be the showrunner alongside Mishell Baker, Lindsay Smith, and Heli Kennedy as series writers.

They’ll create weekly episodes, which are described as “the length of an average commute.”

The first episode will be free.

“These new Serial Box Originals are designed to fit into today’s fast-paced mobile lifestyle,” says a statement.

“Users can switch between reading and listening with a simple click, picking up right where they left off in either format.”

Serial Box also recently announced a deal with Marvel Entertainment to create original stories based on “Black Panther,” “Jessica Jones,” “Black Widow” and “Thor.”

Maslany won an Emmy Award for playing multiple clones on “Orphan Black,” which ran for five seasons on Space and BBC America.

The Canadian Press