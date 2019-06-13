Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Saudi prince denies owing hospital $3.5M for child's care
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 11:00 am EDT
BOSTON — A Saudi prince is denying that he owes a Boston hospital $3.5 million for the medical costs of a child the hospital says he promised to cover.
Prince Abdelilah bin Abdelaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Faisal Al Saud was sued by Boston Children’s Hospital in April over unpaid medical bills for a 2-year-old with type 1 spinal muscular atrophy, which affects muscle strength and movement.
The hospital says the prince asked the hospital to treat the child and agreed to pay for her care.
The prince’s lawyer said in court documents filed Wednesday that the prince learned about the child through a TV show and agreed to make a $750,000 donation for her care. He also gave more than $100,000 to the child’s family for living expenses in Boston.
But he says he didn’t agree to pay for her medical expenses “indefinitely.”
