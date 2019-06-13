Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Raptors watch: Reporters update from the field
by News staff
Posted Jun 13, 2019 8:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 13, 2019 at 8:20 pm EDT
Toronto Raptors fans watch the NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors the in the fan area known as "Jurassic Park" outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Golden State coach Steve Kerr says ailing Warriors big man Kevon Looney will try to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
The 6-foot-9 Looney re-aggravated a cartilage fracture in his right collarbone area during Game 5.
Kerr says, “Kevon just warmed up on the court with Chris DeMarco. He’s doing decently I think he’ll give it a go. We’ll see how he holds up.”
The Toronto Raptors have a second chance at claiming their first NBA championship.
Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be played Thursday night, the Raptors entering with a 3-2 series lead over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.
Golden State is 0-3 at home against Toronto this season, losing all three games by double digits. And this will be the final time that the Warriors play a home game at Oracle Arena, with the team moving to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season.
Golden State fought off elimination with a 106-105 win in Game 5 at Toronto on Monday night.
