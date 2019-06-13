Quebec's anti-corruption unit lacking skills and training to fulfil mission: report

MONTREAL — The head of the office monitoring Quebec’s anti-corruption police says the force lacks people with the necessary skills to conduct complex investigations into financial crimes.

Claude Corbo recommends in his report published today that the anti-corruption unit, known as UPAC, recruit investigators better equipped to fulfil the squad’s mission of maintaining the public’s faith in their institutions.

His report follows a series of embarrassing scandals for the police force, which was created in 2011 following reports of widespread fraud and corruption in the public and private sectors.

The unit has been criticized for its slow pace completing investigations, and there have been reports it is having trouble recruiting due to low morale. A former high-level officer reportedly told prosecutors the squad had fabricated evidence.

Corbo doesn’t address the recent scandals. Instead his report uses diplomatic language to call on the government to properly equip and staff the unit so officers can investigate complex crimes.

He recommends a working group identify exactly what university degrees and other skills are needed for potential recruits. Corbo adds that investigators should not be required to have experience as patrol officers, which is currently the case.

