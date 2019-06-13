Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prosecutor: Wisconsin officers justified in deadly shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 7:58 pm EDT
APPLETON, Wis. — Prosecutors say two Wisconsin officers were justified when they shot and killed a man who got in a gunfight with police that left a city firefighter dead in the crossfire.
Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis said Thursday that Officer Paul Christensen and Sgt. Christopher Biese won’t face criminal charges.
Christensen and Biese exchanged shots with 47-year-old Ruben Houston on May 15 outside of Appleton’s downtown transit centre. Christensen was wounded, along with a bystander. Both have been released from the hospital.
Appleton firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard was shot and died of his injuries at a hospital.
Houston had just arrived at the transit centre on a bus. The Post-Crescent reports the district attorney said before the shooting take place, Houston was treated with Narcan, a drug used to revive people suffering from a drug overdose.
___
Information from: Post-Crescent Media, http://www.postcrescent.com
The Associated Press
