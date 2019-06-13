Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Poland: Ex-aide found guilty in crash that killed president
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 9:10 am EDT
WARSAW, Poland — A court in Poland has found a former government official guilty of negligence in the 2010 airplane flight to Russia that ended in a crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others.
The court in Warsaw court ruled that Tomasz Arabski, an aide to Poland’s prime minister at the time, exposed the late president to danger by allowing a hazardous flight to a rudimentary Russian airport.
Arabski was handed a 10-month suspended prison sentence that is subject to appeal.
Investigators blamed the crash on human error in bad weather. Kaczynski’s twin brother, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, has blamed it on government negligence and the former prime minister, Donald Tusk.
The Associated Press
