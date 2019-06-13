Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Panel: 90% of US sport bets could be online in 5 to 10 years
by Wayne Parry, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 3:30 pm EDT
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Gambling operators and tech providers say 90% of all sports betting in the U.S. will be done over mobile phones or the internet in the next five to 10 years.
Speaking Thursday at the East Coast Gaming Congress in Atlantic City, executives said the rapid advance of technology is pushing sports betting further online.
Moti Malul, CEO of NeoGames, and Parikshat (Pahr-EEK’-shaht) Khanna, CEO of CG Technology, both predict 90% of sports wagers will be taken by smart phone or internet within the next 10 years.
Itai Pazner, CEO of 888 Holdings, has lesser expectations of mobile sports betting, but still predicts at least half of it will be done online within the next five years.
So far, at least eight states have begun accepting sports wagers, while several others have authorized sports betting.
