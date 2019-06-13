Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Outbreak of Legionnaire's blamed on hot water system
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 5:05 pm EDT
GROVE CITY, Ohio — An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at a newly opened hospital outside Columbus has been traced to its hot water system.
The health department said at least 16 patients admitted to the 210-bed Mount Carmel Grove City hospital after its opening April 28 have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’. The disease is a severe form of pneumonia that’s caused by inhaling tiny water droplets containing the legionella bacteria. One of the patients, a 75-year-old woman, died.
Hospital president Sean McKibben said in a statement Thursday that the disease outbreak happened because of inadequate disinfection of the hot water system prior to the hospital’s opening.
He said a permanent supplemental disinfection system with constant monitoring and controls has been installed.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com