Officials investigate death of bald eagle on Alaska campus
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 12:46 am EDT
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the death of a bald eagle found at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Wednesday that a wildlife service criminal investigator says the eagle appears to have been shot.
The bird’s carcass was discovered May 21 in a wooded area near a parking lot on the university campus.
The official says a veterinary clinic used x-rays to determine there are metal fragments in the bird.
The investigator says the carcass will be sent to a fish and wildlife service forensics laboratory for further analysis.
The bald eagle has been a federally protected animal since the passage of the Bald Eagle Protection Act in 1940.
The law carries a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment and a $100,000 fine.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com
The Associated Press
