Feds to announce new measure to combat truck driver fatigue

Last Updated Jun 13, 2019 at 7:46 am EDT

Tractor-trailers sit in a parking lot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David Zalubowski

The federal transport minister will be in Etobicoke on Thursday for a road safety announcement.

Marc Garneau is expected to announce a new measure to help improve road safety and help reduce driver fatigue in the commercial driving industry.

The event gets underway at 9:45 a.m. at the Ontario Trucking Association on Dixon Road. Watch it live on our website.

Garneau will be joined by Stephen Laskowski, president of the Canadian Trucking Alliance and the Ontario Trucking Association, and also Scott Smith, chairman of the Canadian Trucking Alliance.

