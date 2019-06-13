Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Market awarded $44M in racism dispute with Oberlin College
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 5:10 pm EDT
ELYRIA, Ohio — Owners of a market accused of racism have been awarded more than $44 million in a lawsuit claiming Oberlin College hurt their business and libeled them.
The jury in Lorain County, Ohio, awarded David Gibson, son Allyn Gibson and Gibson’s Bakery $33 million in punitive damages Thursday. That comes on top of an award a day earlier of $11 million in compensatory damages.
Oberlin spokesman Scott Wargo declined to comment.
The protests occurred after Allyn Gibson, who is white, confronted a black student who had shoplifted wine in November 2016. Two other black students joined in and assaulted Gibson.
The episode triggered protests against the business.
An Oberlin attorney argued the school has subsequently become a better community partner and works with students to be good neighbours.
The Associated Press
