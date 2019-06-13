Lew Klein, who helped create 'American Bandstand,' dies

PHILADELPHIA — A broadcast pioneer who helped create “American Bandstand” and launched the careers of Dick Clark and Bob Saget has died. Lew Klein was 91.

Klein taught and mentored at Temple University in Philadelphia for more than six decades, lending his name to its communications school. The school says he died Wednesday.

Klein’s television career included time as an executive at WFIL-TV, now WPVI, in Philadelphia and producing children’s programs like “Captain Noah and His Magical Ark.”

He spent more than a decade producing Philadelphia Phillies telecasts, helping with the careers of players-turned-sportscasters Richie Ashburn and Tim McCarver.

Klein helped develop “American Bandstand,” the Top 40-music and dance TV program hosted by Clark that ran for nearly 40 years.

The Associated Press