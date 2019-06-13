Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lawmakers warn doctored videos pose national security threat
by Susannah George, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 11:01 am EDT
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, greets witness Clint Watts, a cybersecurity and intelligence expert with the Foreign Policy Research Institute, at a hearing on politically motivated fake videos and manipulated media, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 13, 2019. The Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates as part of its investigation into Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers and experts are warning that videos altered with artificial intelligence software pose a threat to national security and the 2020 U.S. election.
The technology uses facial mapping and artificial intelligence to produce videos — known as “deep fakes” — that appear genuine.
The House Intelligence Committee chairman says it allows “malicious actors to foment chaos, division or crisis.” Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California says such videos “have the capacity to disrupt entire campaigns, including that for the presidency.”
Experts say tech companies should take action to counter false videos, and that the U.S. could use sanctions and cyberattacks against producers of such content.
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia waged a political disinformation campaign on social media to influence the 2016 election.