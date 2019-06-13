Kidnapped journalist rescued in Mexico's Veracruz state

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say a kidnapped journalist has been rescued in an operation by security forces less than a day after being abducted from his home by armed men.

Veracruz state Gov. Cuitláhuac García announced via Twitter early Thursday that Marcos Miranda Cogco had been freed. The governor also applauded the military and state and federal police for their efforts.

State Security Secretary Hugo Gutiérrez Maldonado reported that Miranda was safe and with his family.

The journalist’s wife said Wednesday that he had been receiving threats for years due to his criticism of the local government.

Miranda’s kidnapping came less than 12 hours after journalist Norma Sarabia was killed in nearby Tabasco state.

Associated Press, The Associated Press