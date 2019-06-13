Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iran official says coal mine collapse kills 2, injures 1
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 9:10 am EDT
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that a mine collapse has killed two miners and injured another in the central province of Semnan.
The Thursday report quotes Damghan Gov. Aliasghar Majd as saying: “After one of the Alborz-e Sharghi coal mine’s tunnels collapsed before noon today, two people died.”
He said the injured miner is in good condition. Majd did not mention the reason for the collapse.
Majd said 95 miners work in the coal mine.
In May 2017, 42 people died in a Zemestanyurt coal mine explosion in northern Golestan province.
The Associated Press
