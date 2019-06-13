Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Indian authorities say no survivors of air force plane crash
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 6:03 am EDT
NEW DELHI — Indian authorities say there are no survivors from an AN-32 transport plane that crashed in a mountainous area near the border with China earlier this month.
The Indian Air Force tweeted Thursday that rescuers reached the crash site at an elevation of 3,658 metres (12,000 feet) in Arunachal Pradesh, India’s northeastern-most state, and that none of the 13 people on board survived.
They included five air force officers and eight people of other ranks. Officials have not commented on what caused the June 3 crash.
Because of dense woods, it took the air force and navy nine days to locate the plane after it went missing while travelling to a high-altitude airstrip.
After a helicopter spotted it on June 11, a 15-person rescue team was dispatched to the site.
The Associated Press
