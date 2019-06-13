Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hickenlooper rails against Sanders' democratic socialism
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 11:09 am EDT
Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Celebration, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper is attacking Sen. Bernie Sanders’ vision of an America remade under democratic socialism.
The former Colorado governor said Sanders was “wrong” to call for policies such as “Medicare for All” that would dramatically ramp up public spending and government involvement in day to day life.
Hickenlooper’s campaign has struggled to gain traction. But recently he’s received attention for railing against socialism.
His speech Thursday at the National Press Club in Washington comes on the heels of an address Sanders gave Wednesday that was an impassioned defence of his democratic socialism philosophy.
Hickenlooper says government is most effective when it partners with nonprofits and the private sector. Sanders has vilified corporations for outsized influence.
Hickenlooper says embracing socialism will only play into Republican attacks against Democrats.
The Associated Press
