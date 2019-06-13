Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
HBC reports Q1 profit due to sale of Lord and Taylor New York building
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 8:01 am EDT
TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay Co. reported a profit of $275 million in its latest quarter, boosted by the sale of its flagship Lord and Taylor building in New York.
The retailer says the profit amounted to $1.15 per share for the quarter ended May 4 compared with a loss of $398 million or $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year.
Excluding one-time items, HBC said its normalized net loss was $209 million or $1.14 per share for its most recent quarter compared with a normalized loss of $114 million or 62 cents per share a year ago.
Retail sales in the quarter totalled $2.08 billion, down from $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year.
The results follow an offer earlier this week by a group of shareholders led by HBC executive chairman Richard Baker to take the retailer private, once it completes the sale of its remaining German holdings for $1.5 billion.
The proposed price was $9.45 per share cash — the same price paid by one of Baker’s business entities to buy a 10 per cent bloc of shares from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in January.