Fete nationale uproar after Montreal borough opts for 'inclusive' solstice festival

MONTREAL — One Montreal neighbourhood’s decision to rebrand Quebec’s Fete nationale celebrations as a summer solstice festival has ruffled feathers from the mayor’s office right up to the Quebec premier.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante called on organizers of the first-ever Festival du Solstice — a three-day celebration on the Fete nationale weekend — to add mention of the province’s national holiday in their promotional material.

And Quebec Premier Francois Legault weighed in today, saying that the omission of the Fete nationale from the name of the event showed a lack of judgment.

The promotional material released on Monday for the June 22-24 event made no explicit mention of Quebec’s national holiday, despite the release saying it will be at the heart of the celebrations and noting the involvement of the Mouvement national des Quebecoises et Quebecois — the federation that co-ordinates festivities for the June 24 holiday.

The mayor of the southwestern Montreal borough said while Fete nationale is already a popular celebration, the aim was to give celebrations a more inclusive and unifying feel.

Plante said today she believes it was a mistake made in good faith, but she wants organizers to put the national holiday front-and-centre.

“If there is a moment to display, assert and not allow it (the Fete nationale holiday) to fade away, this is it,” she tweeted.

In Quebec City, Legault said Quebecers should be proud of the holiday.

“What an error in judgment,” Legault told reporters. “This is our national holiday, we are proud to be Quebecers, we are proud of our nation. Let’s say it loud and clear: Happy Fete nationale.”

