Celebrate Father's Day in Toronto: Event guide

At this point we’re going to go out on a hopeful, optimistic, positive limb and say you don’t have to plan a viewing party to watch the Raptors on Sunday.

So we’ll help you make other plans for the weekend, including food and carnival games. And for the father figure in your life, Father’s Day is on Sunday.

Road closures will be effect for several events. If the NBA Finals goes to Game 7, the City of Toronto will have updated list ahead of Sunday. Stay tuned.

Happy Father’s Day! And Go Raptors Go!

Top events

Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival

The Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival is taking over Toronto’s Centre Island this weekend, for its 31st annual event. The festival welcomes roughly 120-150 teams from across Canada, the U.S., the Caribbean Islands, Europe and Asia. Along with the boat races there is a health and wellness village, live entertainment, a cultural expo and food vendors. There were concerns that the event would be cancelled because of flooding on the Toronto Islands, but it was given the go-ahead last week. The chief operating officer of GWN Dragon Boat said some parts of the event would be re-located, including the Athlete’s Village and the entrance to the area where the teams gather. | Sat. June 15 – Sun. June 16, Toronto Islands

Taste of Little Italy

College Street from Bathurst to Shaw streets will be shut down Friday to Sunday for the Taste of Little Italy. The street festival will feature live music, scrumptious food, patios galore, cardinal rides, and more. New this year is a learn-to-skate park for kids. | Fri. June 14 – Sun. June 16, College Street

Yorkville Exotic Car Show

Take dad to see over 100 classic and exotic cars this weekend, at the ninth annual Yorkville Exotic Car Show. The show will shut down Bloor Street between Avenue Road and Bay Street. Visitors will be able to walk the red carpet and get up close views of various cars, including Porche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, American, super cars and more. Highlights of the show include the 70th anniversary of Ferrari, with Ferrari Superamerica and a 2015 LaFerrari. Admission is free. The Exotic Car Show runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. | Sun. June 16, Bloor-Yorkville

Foodalicious 2019

Up to 30 of the best food trucks in Toronto are meeting up in Downsview Park this weekend for Foodalicious 2019! There will be live music and entertainment to usher in the summer, plus a children’s zone with midways and bouncy houses that will keep the kids — and the kids-at-heart — occupied. | Sat. June 15 – Sun. June 16, Downsview Park

Dundas Fun Fair

You only have one chance to attend the 2019 Dundas School Fun Fair since it’s happening for one day only. Families can head down to Dundas Junior Public School to check out a bunch of carnival style games and crafts! It doesn’t stop there, there will also be Taste of Dundas, featuring internationally diverse food. Admission is free. | Sat. June 15, Dundas Junior Public School

Afro Vegan Fest

What better way to celebrate Dad this Father’s Day … than with some food! Afro Vegan Fest is serving up hot plates of mouth-watering African and Caribbean cuisine. Not only are they serving up food, but there’s a side of live music to go along with it. Check it out at Artscape Wychwood Barns this Sunday. Kids 12 and under are free. | Sun. June 16, Artscape Wychwood Barns

Father’s Day at the ROM

Explore the Royal Ontario Museum with dad this Father’s Day. Special programming runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is included with Museum admission. Some of the activities include My Pop Choir, Learn to Camp and Dads in the Wild, which offers a look into male sea creatures that carry their eggs, rather than the mother carrying them. Dads and their families can also experience art, culture and nature throughout the ROM’s galleries. | Sun. June 16, Royal Ontario Museum

Taco Fest

No better place to find the top tacos and Mexican food Toronto has to offer than Taco Fest at Ontario Place. The annual food fest is back this year showcasing the best chefs serving up delicious Mexican food. You do need to purchase tickets to enter the grounds and you must be 19 years old or older. | Fri. June 14 – Sun. June 16, Ontario Place

Yoga in Trillium Park

After hitting stuffing yourself full of tacos, where better to work it off than yoga in park. The free yoga classes are held on Saturdays and Sundays through the entire summer at Trillium Park. All ages and skill levels are welcome and all you need to bring is a yoga mat. | Saturdays and Sundays all summer, Trillium Park.

Other events

Theory X with Monument Lab

Sun. June 16, The Bentway

Outdoor screening of ‘Misery’

Sun. June 16, Fort York

**Bookmark this page and check back for more events.**

Meredith Bond, Stephanie Henry and Samantha Knight contributed to this Father’s Day weekend roundup.