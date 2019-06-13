Woman killed, 3 others hurt in Caledon crash

A head-on crash involving a pick-up truck and an SUV has left one person dead and three others hurt, Peel EMS said Thursday.

EMS said the collision happened at around 5:12 p.m. near Healey Road and Innis Lake Road in Caledon.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, EMS said. She was the driver of one of the vehicles, investigators said.

Three other people were taken to the hospital, two with life-threatening injuries, EMS said.

Investigators said they are trying to find a man who was in a red-burgundy vehicle that stopped at the scene but left before police arrived.

OPP tweeted at around 8:36 p.m. that Healey Road has been closed for the investigation.