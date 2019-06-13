Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Branson to get new science attraction called WonderWorks
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 12:27 pm EDT
BRANSON, Mo. — The southwest Missouri tourist town of Branson is getting a new science attraction called WonderWorks.
The Orlando, Florida-based operation announced this week that the new location will open in November in the former theatre for the Baldknobbers, one of the longest-running country music shows in town.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that WonderWorks bills itself as “the indoor amusement park for the mind.” Chief operations officer Janine Vaccarello says it appeals to all age groups, with a lot of hands-on activities and themed areas that cater to the interests of the communities where WonderWorks has a presence. The Branson location will have a military room and a space devoted to the city’s history.
WonderWorks has five other locations, including in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Panama City Beach, Florida; and Syracuse, New York.
