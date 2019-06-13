Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Algeria jails second ex-prime minister in corruption sweep
by Aomar Ouali, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 8:54 am EDT
ALGIERS, Algeria — Former Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal has been jailed in an anti-corruption sweep — the second former head of government in two days to be sent to prison while his case is investigated.
A statement on Thursday by the prosecutor’s office said that Sellal is being investigated for “corruption and dilapidation of public funds” among other things. He served as prime minister from 2014-2017.
His incarceration came a day after former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia, a leading political figure forced out in March, was sent to the El Harrach prison — where Sellal was jailed.
A former public works minister and campaign manager for ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was placed under judicial control Wednesday. Algerian media initially said that Abdelghani Zaalane was jailed.
The anti-corruption sweep comes amid a people’s revolt.